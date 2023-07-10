US Domestic News Roundup: Heavy rains wash across U.S. Northeast, catastrophic flooding possible; Biden meets King Charles and PM Sunak ahead of NATO summit and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Heavy rains wash across U.S. Northeast, catastrophic flooding possible

Torrential downpours were expected to drench the U.S. Northeast on Monday, potentially causing catastrophic flooding across the region where rains have already washed out roadways and overwhelmed rivers and streams. Some 13 million Americans were under flood watches and warnings issued for Eastern New York southeast into Boston and up through into Western Maine, where as much as seven inches (17.78 cm) of rain was expected to fall, the National Weather Service said in its forecast.

Biden meets King Charles and PM Sunak ahead of NATO summit

U.S. President Joe Biden met Britain's King Charles on Monday to discuss how to tackle climate change after earlier dropping in to see Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and hail the "rock-solid" friendship with a close ally. Biden is in Britain at the start of a three-nation trip including the NATO summit in Lithuania, at which allies aim to show solidarity with Ukraine against Russia's invasion while not yet accepting Kyiv as an alliance member.

Fresh spending showdown looms as US Congress returns to Washington

The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives and the Democratic-led Senate this week will start to seek the upper hand in a spending showdown that could trigger a government shutdown just months after Congress narrowly avoided default. Hardline Republicans are pushing their leader, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, to cut budgets below the levels he and Democratic President Joe Biden agreed to a little more than a month ago. But Senate appropriators are aiming for bipartisan deals -- all of which point to difficult negotiations ahead -- as Congress returns from a two-week July 4 recess.

Court reinstates Tennessee ban on care for transgender youth

A Tennessee law prohibiting doctors from providing medical care such as puberty-blockers and gender affirming surgery for transgender minors can go into effect immediately, a U.S. appeals court ruled Saturday. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit said advocacy groups that had challenged Tennessee's law could not show they were likely to prevail on their claims it violated the U.S. Constitution. The panel of three judges voted 2-1 to reverse a lower court's decision that had blocked Tennessee from enforcing the law while it was being challenged.

Republican 2024 hopeful DeSantis supports revoking China's trade status

Republican U.S. presidential candidate and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said on Sunday he would take steps to revoke China's permanent normal trade relations status if he won the 2024 White House race. "I favor doing that. I think we probably need Congress but I would take executive action as appropriate to be able to move us in that direction," DeSantis said in an interview with Fox News on Sunday.

New York police arrest man suspected of firing from a scooter, killing one

New York City police on Saturday arrested a man suspected of randomly firing at people while riding a scooter through the streets of Brooklyn and Queens earlier in the day, killing an 87-year-old man and wounding three other men, officials said. Police said they had yet to establish a motive or find any connection between the victims, who were all shot within half an hour of each other during the rampage, which police said was conducted on an illegal scooter.

The manufacturing backlash: No factory in my backyard

Fred Chapman has a message for Ford Motor Co, which is planning to build a sprawling factory on the outskirts of this town to make batteries for electric cars and which promises to employ 2,500 people. “We don’t need jobs,” he says.

US congressional Democrats raise concerns on cluster bombs for Ukraine

Democratic U.S. Senator Tim Kaine and Representative Barbara Lee raised concerns on Sunday over the decision by President Joe Biden's administration to send cluster bombs to Ukraine to combat the Russian invasion. The United States said on Friday it would supply Kyiv with the widely banned bombs as part of a new $800 million security package that brings total U.S. military aid to more than $40 billion since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022.

Biden begins three-nation tour with stop in London

U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in Britain on Sunday, starting a three-nation trip that will be dominated by a NATO summit in Lithuania aimed at showing solidarity with Ukraine in its fight against Russia while not yet accepting Kyiv as a member of the alliance. But the challenges of forging solidarity among NATO's 31 member countries were highlighted in a call between Biden and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan before the alliance summit in Lithuania this week, with Sweden's bid for membership in the Western alliance a continued point of contention.

Ex-USA Gymnastics doctor Nassar stabbed in prison, stable -AP

Disgraced USA Gymnastics ex-doctor Larry Nassar, who was convicted of sexually abusing young female gymnasts, was in stable condition on Monday after being stabbed by another inmate in prison, the Associated Press reported. Nassar, who is serving a decades-long sentence at a federal prison in Florida, was stabbed in the back and chest during an argument on Sunday, the AP reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. He was in stable condition, the AP reported.

