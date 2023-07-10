Left Menu

PM Modi assures full support to Himachal govt battling flood crisis

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2023 18:35 IST | Created: 10-07-2023 18:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and assured ''unwavering support'' to his government as heavy rainfall caused widespread damage across the state.

The prime minister inquired about the extent of the damage caused to life and property due to heavy rains and floods, an official statement issued here said.

