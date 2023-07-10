TN CM Stalin portrays Governor Ravi a 'villain' as defeat stares at DMK in 2024 Lok Sabha polls: BJP

The Tamil Nadu BJP on Monday accused ruling DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin of portraying Governor R N Ravi as a ''villain'' to conceal his party's flaws and further establish himself. Speaking to reporters, the saffron party's state unit chief K Annamalai said Stalin should introspect and pointed out that his letter against Ravi to President Droupadi Murmu merely blamed the Governor over ''non-issues''.

Though Tamil Nadu had several issues to be handled and the DMK had electoral assurances to fulfil, Stalin blamed the Governor, putting such issues aside, he said.

The DMK dispensation was attempting to ''protect'' Minister V Senthil Balaji by retaining him in the Cabinet. Be it deaths due to consumption of illicit liquor or ''lack of safety'' for women, there were several matters to be dealt with.

''...why so many lies (in the letter), to entrench himself (Stalin), to hide his party's (DMK) wrongs. How come showing Governor as a villain is acceptable in any manner?'' Annamalai questioned.

The letter had several contradictory points and its substance was contrary to the stand DMK took vis-a-vis the Governor while it was the main opposition party, the BJP leader opined.

While Stalin argued in his letter that the ''dismissal'' (withheld later) of Minister Senthil Balaji by Governor was flawed, he has not answered yet why he demanded in his capacity as Leader of Opposition (2016-21) the removal of a Minister in the previous AIADMK regime.

''Hence, nobody is going to take this letter seriously. We can sense Stalin's fear of defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls,'' the TN BJP chief said. The letter against Ravi to Murmu reflected Stalin's ''helplessness'' as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to win the LS polls with people's blessings, Annamalai said, adding he did not see any truth in the CM's letter to the President.

Vice-president of Tamil Nadu BJP Narayanan Thirupathy dismissed the CM's letter as an ''empty vessel'' that made more noise. ''The Governor is doing his duty.'' On the accusation made by Stalin that Ravi instigated communal hatred, Annamalai said the Governor only made known his views on G U Pope's (1820-1908) translation of Tamil classic Tirukkural. Pope was an evangelist and Tamil scholar.

''It is his (Ravi's) freedom of speech. I have said myself that a Governor should not talk politics. He did not speak politics. It was his opinion on Pope's translation work. How it can be termed wrong?'' Annamalai asked.

It was wrong to expect a Governor to ''close his mouth and sit''. He may speak on general matters such as the state of Tamil Nadu and its culture and it was his right. He wanted to know if it was ''correct'' to expect him to not comment even on matters of general interest.

On Ravi omitting certain portions of the government-prepared Governor's Address, he asked if there was any law that mandated that a Governor should read out the text as it was.

If it was mandatory that a Governor should read out the government text as it was given to him or her, it would have found a mention in the Constitution. Ravi only omitted whatever was not a fact, Annamalai claimed.

The DMK has created a scenario due to which the Governor does not get due respect and it happened only in Tamil Nadu, he further said.

