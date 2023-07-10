BJP's Praveen Shankar Kapoor asks MCD to conduct survey of 'weak' buildings amid heavy rain

BJP leader Praveen Shankar Kapoor on Monday demanded that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi carry out a survey of ''weak'' and ''dangerous'' buildings to prevent any untoward incident amid heavy rainfall in the city.

Delhi recorded 153 mm of rain in 24 hours ending 8:30 on Sunday, the highest in a single day in July since 1982. It also recorded 107 mm of precipitation till 8.30 am on Monday. In a letter to MCD commissioner Gyanesh Bharti, Kapoor urged him to order a survey of weak and dangerous buildings in the national capital to prevent accidents that occur every year during and after monsoon.

He said, in view of the raging monsoon this year, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) should immediately conduct a real survey of the dangerous old buildings and shift those living in them to safer places so that any accident due to the collapse of buildings during the monsoon can be prevented. The BJP spokesperson also claimed that the civic body surveyed the buildings in the past for the sake of it and that as recently as Sunday, various incidents of house collapse, balcony collapse and school wall collapse were reported from Civil Lines, Mukundpur, Seelampur and Srinivaspuri regions of the city. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that evacuation of people from low-lying areas around the Yamuna will start once the river touches the 206-metre mark, while assuring the people that experts have said a flood situation might not arise in the national capital. PTI CORR SLB SRY SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)