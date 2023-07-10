MP: Amit Shah to attend BJP meeting in Bhopal on July 11

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend a BJP meeting in Bhopal on Tuesday, a party office-bearer said.

Shah will arrive at around 7.30 pm. He will remain present in the state BJP office till late hours, the office-bearer said without elaborating.

Shah is scheduled to fly back to Delhi around Tuesday midnight, he said.

The visit assumes significance in view of the MP assembly polls due later this year

