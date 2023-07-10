Biden, Sunak discuss Ukraine, Northern Ireland before NATO summit -White House
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-07-2023 19:07 IST | Created: 10-07-2023 19:07 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reaffirmed support for Ukraine as they discussed the upcoming NATO summit in a meeting on Monday, the White House said.
They also talked about developments in Northern Ireland and efforts to continue progress there, it said in a statement during Biden's visit to the UK.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
