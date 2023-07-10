Derek O'Brien, Saket Gokhale among six candidates named by TMC for Rajya Sabha polls

Derek O'Brien, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Dola Sen and Saket Gokhale are among the six candidates announced by the Trinamool Congress on Monday for as many Rajya Sabha seats in West Bengal that will go to polls later this month.

Apart from RTI activist and TMC spokesperson Gokhale, two others -- Bangla Sanskriti Mancha president Samirul Islam and TMC's Alipurduar district president Prakash Chik Baraik are nominated for the first time.

O'Brien, an MP since 2011, is the TMC's leader in Rajya Sabha, while Ray who was first sent to the Upper House of Parliament in 2012 is the chief whip. Sen, a senior leader and trade unionist, became an MP in 2017.

Besides O'Brien, Ray and Sen, the tenures of Congress MP Pradip Bhattacharya, TMC's Assam leader Sushmita Dev and its Darjeeling leader Shanta Chhetri also ended, following which these six seats fell vacant.

A seventh Rajya Sabha seat from West Bengal is also vacant after former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro resigned as a TMC MP in April. A bypoll will be held in that seat along with the elections to these six seats on July 24.

Announcing the nominations, the TMC on its official Twitter handle said,''May they persist in their dedication to serving the people and uphold Trinamool's enduring legacy of indomitable spirit and advocacy for the RIGHTS OF EVERY INDIAN. We extend our heartfelt wishes to all.'' Thanking the TMC leadership for nominating him, Gokhale tweeted, ''I'm overwhelmed by their faith in me and for giving this opportunity to a young middle-class boy who comes from a non-political background.'' ''They've been the source of my strength, my inspiration for public service, & rock-solid pillars who stood by me and my family in the toughest times. I promise to give my all & everything to be an effective public representative and lawmaker & to stand up steadfastly for our democracy & Constitution,'' he said.

The TMC has 216 MLAs in the 294-member assembly and enjoys the support of five BJP MLAs, who switched over to the ruling party but are yet to resign from the House. The BJP has a strength of 70 in the assembly.

Along with these seats from West Bengal, elections will be held for four Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat and Goa.

According to practice, the counting of votes will take place at 5 pm on July 24 itself, an hour after the conclusion of the poll process.

