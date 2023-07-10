India's inflation rate lowest among major countries, says Nadda; claims those talking on food price rise lack info on subject

Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda on Monday said India's inflation rate was the lowest among major countries and asserted those who kept talking about food prices were ones who do not read or write much and lack information on the issue.

He was addressing party functionaries at the 'Karyakarta Samvad' in Vadodara city.

''It is natural people will talk about price rise. But, also keep in mind some factors, such as the effect on the economy because of coronavirus, recession and supply chain issues due to the Ukraine war,'' he said.

''Aren't countries like the US in trouble? Despite that, the International Monetary Fund and Morgan Stanley are saying that India is a bright spot in the global economy'', said Nadda, who also shared some figures on the topic to make the workers understand his point.

India's GDP is growing at a rate of 8.7 per cent, much higher than countries like Australia, Canada, Germany and South Korea, he said.

The BJP president said the rate of inflation in the US is 4.9 per cent, while it is 5.1 per cent in France, 6.1 per cent in Europe, 7 per cent in Australia and 8.7 per cent in the United Kingdom.

''India is at the bottom with 4.25 per cent inflation rate. Those who talk about food commodities do not read or write much. They do not have much information. And, we are also sensitive about the rise in the prices of these commodities,'' said Nadda.

''I want to tell you food inflation in the US is 6.7 per cent, 14.3 per cent in France, 14.5 per cent in Germany, 16.41 per cent in European Union, 16.8 per cent in Sweden, 19 per cent in UK and 48.65 per cent in Pakistan, while it is 2.9 per cent in India. We need to understand that,'' he added.

Referring to the Gujarat High Court's refusal to stay Rahul Gandhi's conviction in a criminal defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark, Nadda claimed the Congress leader had abused OBCs.

''Rahul Gandhi went to London and claimed democracy is in danger in India. I think democracy could not have been stronger than what it is today because we are tolerating people like you (Rahul Gandhi). It was his grandmother (former prime minister Indira Gandhi) who had imposed Emergency in 1975 and imprisoned 1.5 lakh persons. And now, he is talking about democracy,'' said the BJP chief.

Rahul Gandhi had abused the Other Backward Classes, who form half of India's population, and he had refused to take back his words when the court asked him to do so, Nadda claimed.

''It shows his ego. On one side he abuses OBCs and on the other side he claims to open mohabbat Ki dukan'' said Nadda.

