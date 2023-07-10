Left Menu

Ruling BRS in Telangana to oppose UCC, says CM Chandrasekhar Rao

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-07-2023 20:13 IST | Created: 10-07-2023 20:13 IST
Ruling BRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday said his party would oppose the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) if a bill is introduced in Parliament.

''The BJP-led NDA government is already fomenting trouble among people in different ways, ignoring the nation's development, and is again planning tricks to divide the people of the country in the name of UCC,'' Chandrasekhar Rao was quoted as saying in an official release.

Observing that his party would ''unambiguously oppose'' the Centre's ''decision to divide the people of the country which is known for its unity in diversity'', Rao said his party would, accordingly, oppose the UCC.

A delegation led by All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) president Khalid Saifullah Rahmani had met Rao and urged him to oppose the UCC bill. AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi was also part of the delegation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

