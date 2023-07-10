Left Menu

Never trust manufactured headlines: Cong after Foxconn withdraws from Vedanta joint venture

GOI should rope in more experienced players like Intel, Samsung or TSMC. Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said Foxconns decision to pull out of Vedanta joint venture has no impact on Indias semiconductor fabrication plant goal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2023 20:34 IST | Created: 10-07-2023 20:34 IST
As Foxconn decided to pull out of the semi-conductor joint venture with Indian conglomerate Vedanta, the Congress took a swipe at the BJP saying ''whether Gujarat Model or 'New India' never trust the manufactured headlines''.

The Opposition party's swipe came after Foxconn announced the break-up and said it is ''working to remove the Foxconn name from what now is a fully-owned entity of Vedanta''.

Reacting to the development, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, ''Remember the publicity at the time of announcing the project? Gujarat CM even claimed 1 lakh jobs will be created! This has been the fate of many MOUs signed in Vibrant Gujarat summits year after year, and will be the fate in other such copycat summits like Global Investor Summits in UP.'' ''Whether Gujarat Model or 'New India' never trust the manufactured headlines,'' the Congress leader said.

In a tweet, Congress leader and former Union minister Milind Deora said, ''Bad news for India's chipmaking plans — first the $20 billionFoxconn-Vedanta semiconductor & display factory was arbitrarily shifted out of Maharashtra, now Foxconn pulls out of the joint-venture. GOI should rope in more experienced players like Intel, Samsung or TSMC.'' Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said Foxconn's decision to pull out of Vedanta joint venture has no impact on India's semiconductor fabrication plant goal.

