NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is meeting with the leaders of Turkey and Sweden in Vilnius as he seeks to break the deadlock over Stockholm's NATO membership bid. In an unexpected move, Erdogan said on Monday the European Union should open the way for Ankara's accession to the bloc before Turkey's parliament approves Sweden's NATO bid.

Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 10-07-2023 20:52 IST | Created: 10-07-2023 20:52 IST
NATO's Stoltenberg meets leaders of Turkey, Sweden in Vilnius
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is meeting with the leaders of Turkey and Sweden in Vilnius as he seeks to break the deadlock over Stockholm's NATO membership bid. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson are in the Lithuanian capital for a NATO summit that will start on Tuesday.

NATO last year invited Sweden to join the alliance, but Turkey has been blocking the ratification of that decision. In an unexpected move, Erdogan said on Monday the European Union should open the way for Ankara's accession to the bloc before Turkey's parliament approves Sweden's NATO bid.

