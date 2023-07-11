California State Assembly felicitates Jain leader Acharya Lokesh Muni for humanitarian work

Eminent Jain leader Acharya Lokesh Muni was felicitated by the California State Assembly for his contributions to spreading thoughts of non-violence, peace, harmony and universal brotherhood worldwide.

Speaker of the California State Assembly, Anthony Rendon, and President of the Senate, Pro Tempore, congratulated the Indian spiritual leader as he was honoured by the Assembly on Monday.

"It is an honour of Indian culture and spiritual values, not mine," Acharya Lokesh said.

''California State Assembly & Senate both houses honoured #Jain Acharya Lokeshji for his humanitarian work,'' he tweeted.

Acharya Lokesh, the founder of Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti and World Peace Centre, was also congratulated by the members of the Assembly and Senate.

On the occasion, Member of California State Assembly Alex Lee and Member of State Senate Dave Cortese spoke about the humanitarian work done by Acharya Lokesh around the world, and he was honoured with respect in the Assembly and Senate.

Indian American community leader Ajay Bhutoria said that the Jain spiritual leader's honour amidst the ongoing proceedings of both the houses, the California State Assembly and State Senate is a very proud moment for India and the spiritual world. Last month, Acharya Lokesh Muni was honoured with an official seal and Congressional Proclamation by the US House of Representatives in Washington.

