Left Menu

California State Assembly felicitates Jain leader Acharya Lokesh Muni for humanitarian work

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-07-2023 09:23 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 09:23 IST
California State Assembly felicitates Jain leader Acharya Lokesh Muni for humanitarian work
  • Country:
  • United States

Eminent Jain leader Acharya Lokesh Muni was felicitated by the California State Assembly for his contributions to spreading thoughts of non-violence, peace, harmony and universal brotherhood worldwide.

Speaker of the California State Assembly, Anthony Rendon, and President of the Senate, Pro Tempore, congratulated the Indian spiritual leader as he was honoured by the Assembly on Monday.

"It is an honour of Indian culture and spiritual values, not mine," Acharya Lokesh said.

''California State Assembly & Senate both houses honoured #Jain Acharya Lokeshji for his humanitarian work,'' he tweeted.

Acharya Lokesh, the founder of Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti and World Peace Centre, was also congratulated by the members of the Assembly and Senate.

On the occasion, Member of California State Assembly Alex Lee and Member of State Senate Dave Cortese spoke about the humanitarian work done by Acharya Lokesh around the world, and he was honoured with respect in the Assembly and Senate.

Indian American community leader Ajay Bhutoria said that the Jain spiritual leader's honour amidst the ongoing proceedings of both the houses, the California State Assembly and State Senate is a very proud moment for India and the spiritual world. Last month, Acharya Lokesh Muni was honoured with an official seal and Congressional Proclamation by the US House of Representatives in Washington.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

 China
2
Chhattisgarh: 3 children fall into well while plucking fruits from tree, drown

Chhattisgarh: 3 children fall into well while plucking fruits from tree, dro...

 India
3
Shemaroo Entertainment appoints Saurabh Srivastava as Chief Operating Officer - Digital Business

Shemaroo Entertainment appoints Saurabh Srivastava as Chief Operating Office...

 India
4
UN and partners visit severely damaged Jenin Refugee Camp

UN and partners visit severely damaged Jenin Refugee Camp

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

El Niño is back and challenging the agricultural status quo

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023