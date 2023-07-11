China's Xia Baolong heads top office overseeing Hong Kong, Macau

Xia Baolong is the head of China's recently created Central Office for Hong Kong and Macau Affairs, according to an official statement that showed him as chair of a meeting in that capacity on Tuesday.

The Beijing-based Central Office for Hong Kong and Macau Affairs - created earlier this year as part of broad institutional reforms - reports directly to the the ruling Communist Party and not to the State Council, or cabinet.

The top office was formed based on the long-existing Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office under the State Council.

