U.S. to move forward with transfer of F-16 jets to Turkey -Sullivan
U.S. President Joe Biden will move forward with the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey in consultation with congress, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday.
