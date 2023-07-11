Left Menu

BJP disrupts assembly proceedings in Bihar demanding Tejashwi's resignation

PTI | Patna | Updated: 11-07-2023 12:15 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 12:15 IST
The Bihar Assembly was on Tuesday adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar by members of the opposition BJP who entered the well demanding Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav's resignation following a CBI chargesheet.

The proceedings began at 11 am, when BJP members rose in their seats and trooped into the well, pressing the demand for the resignation of the RJD leader who is named in a land-for-jobs scam which is being investigated by the CBI.

Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary tried to conduct the proceedings amid the bedlam but gave up in less than 10 minutes as his pleas for orderly behaviour had little effect.

''Your behaviour is a blot on the history of this august House. You are impeding the Question Hour, even though many issues you wished to raise are listed for the day,'' the Speaker said, before announcing that the House would reassemble at 2 pm, after lunch hour.

The case pertains to people allegedly given employment in the railways, during the tenure of Lalu Prasad as the Railway Minister, in return for land parcels gifted or sold at cheap rates to the Yadav family and its associates, officials of investigating agencies had earlier said.

The chargesheet filed last week also names Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi.

The ED had earlier searched Yadav's residence in Delhi and the CBI had questioned both Prasad and Devi.

Yadav was a minor when his father was the Railway Minister and the RJD has been alleging that the CBI was carrying out political vendetta upon the instructions of the BJP which now rules the Centre.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

