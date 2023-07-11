Left Menu

Maha: BJP workers stage protest against Thackeray over ‘taint’ jibe for Fadnavis

Bharatiya Janata Party workers on Tuesday protested here against Uddhav Thackeray over his taint remark for Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and demanded that the Shiv Sena UBT chief retract his comment.The BJP workers staged a demonstration at Variety Square in the morning where they raised slogans against Thackeray.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 11-07-2023 12:39 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 12:38 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party workers on Tuesday protested here against Uddhav Thackeray over his “taint” remark for Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and demanded that the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief retract his comment.

The BJP workers staged a demonstration at Variety Square in the morning where they raised slogans against Thackeray. BJP’s Nagpur chief Pravin Datke said Thackeray has not only insulted their senior leader Fadnavis but also denigrated the people of the city. Addressing Shiv Sena (UBT) workers here on Monday, the home turf of Fadnavis, Thackeray said the BJP leader was a “taint” on Nagpur as he had aligned with the NCP despite asserting that he would never do so.

Playing an old audio clip of Fadnavis stating that he would never join hands with the NCP, Thackeray said the BJP leader's “no means yes”.

Datke said Thackeray had done injustice with Vidarbha and Nagpur during his two-and-half-year stint as the Maharashtra chief minister. He also alleged that Thackeray indulged in “corruption” during the COVID pandemic and has no right to call Fadnavis “tainted”.

Datke demanded that Thackeray take back his statement against Fadnavis. Meanwhile, workers of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of BJP, took out a mock funeral procession of Thackeray in Sitabuldi area.

