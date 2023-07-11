Left Menu

China's Xia Baolong heads top office overseeing Hong Kong, Macau

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 11-07-2023 12:55 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 12:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Xia Baolong is the head of China's recently created Central Office for Hong Kong and Macau Affairs, according to an official statement that showed him as chair of a meeting in that capacity on Tuesday.

Separately, Zhou Ji, Zheng Yanxiong, Zheng Xincong were named as deputy directors of the state council's Hong Kong and Macau Affairs office, state media Xinhua reported. The Beijing-based Central Office for Hong Kong and Macau Affairs - created earlier this year as part of broad institutional reforms - reports directly to the ruling Communist Party and not to the State Council, or cabinet.

The top office was formed based on the long-existing Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office under the State Council.

