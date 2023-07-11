Left Menu

MP Assembly adjourned for the day after din over Sidhi urination incident, issue of atrocities on tribals

When the House reassembled, Congress members continued with their protest following which the Speaker transacted the listed business and adjourned the House for the day.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 11-07-2023 13:23 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 13:23 IST
Madhya Pradesh Assembly was adjourned for the day on Tuesday after noisy scenes in the House following Opposition Congress's demand for a discussion on the Sidhi urination incident and atrocities on tribals.

A man had urinated on a tribal youth in MP's Sidhi district, a video of which recently went viral, sparking a national outrage.

As the monsoon session of the Assembly began on Tuesday, Leader of Opposition Dr Govind Singh demanded the Chair allow a discussion on these issues. When Congress leader and former MP chief minister Kamal Nath started speaking on the issues, state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narottam Mishra objected to it on the ground that no decision was taken on a notice (over these issues) in the Business Advisory Committee. Congress MLA Sajjan Singh Verma objected to Mishra's statement. Later, Congress legislators rushed to the well of the House and raised slogans following which Speaker Girish Gautam adjourned the House for five minutes. When the House reassembled, Congress members continued with their protest following which the Speaker transacted the listed business and adjourned the House for the day.

