Tripura CM to lay foundation stone of memorial to pay tributes to freedom fighters

Chief Minister Manik Saha will lay the foundation stone of the memorial in South Tripuras Nabincherra to mark the start of the month-long 75 Border Village Krantibiro ki Naam programme, District Magistrate, South, Saju Vaheed told PTI.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 11-07-2023 14:13 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 13:58 IST
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
On the occasion of 75 years of Independence, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha will lay the foundation stone of a memorial to pay tribute to 50 freedom fighters of the state, an official said on Tuesday. This will be the beginning of the state government's month-long programme of '75 Border Village Krantibiro ki Naam' as part of the Azadi ki Amrit Mahotsav. “On July 14, Chief Minister Manik Saha will lay the foundation stone of the memorial in South Tripura's Nabincherra to mark the start of the month-long '75 Border Village Krantibiro ki Naam' programme,” District Magistrate, South, Saju Vaheed told PTI. The programme will be held in 13 villages in the South district to pay tribute to the freedom fighters, he said, adding a bicycle rally, a marathon race and a cultural programme will also be organised on the occasion. Vaheed, who visited Nabincherra in Sabroom subdivision on Monday to take stock of the preparations, said the month-long programme will conclude on August 15. The programme will be held in all the selected 75 border villages to promote nationalism among people, said vice-chairman of information and cultural affairs department Subrata Chakraborty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

