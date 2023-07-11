Left Menu

Bawankule: If Thackeray keeps insulting Fadnavis and Shah, it might create law and order problems

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 11-07-2023 14:24 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 14:24 IST
Bawankule: If Thackeray keeps insulting Fadnavis and Shah, it might create law and order problems
  • Country:
  • India

If Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray keeps insulting Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, it might trigger a law and order situation in the state, said BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Tuesday.

"We will answer bricks with stones," he said, adding that BJP won't be responsible for it.

In a press conference here, Bawankule said Thackeray has "lost his mental balance" and should seek treatment for it. Attacking Thackeray over his "taint" remark for Fadnavis, Bawankule called the Shiv Sena (UBT) president a "tainted former chief minister and a tainted person".

The state BJP president dared Thackeray to insult Fadnavis again, saying they will teach him a lesson wherever he goes by staging 'jode maro' (hit with footwear) protests. Bawankule recalled the work done by Fadnavis, who was the chief minister from 2014 to 2019, and alleged that Thackeray did nothing for the state as the CM.

He said if Thackeray keeps insulting Fadnavis and Shah, then it might create a law and order situation in the state, asserting that BJP won't be responsible for it.

Addressing Shiv Sena (UBT) workers here on Monday, the home turf of Fadnavis, Thackeray said the BJP leader was a "taint" on Nagpur as he had aligned with the NCP despite asserting that he would never do so.

Playing an old audio clip of Fadnavis stating that he would never join hands with the NCP, Thackeray said the BJP leader's "no means yes".

Earlier in the day, BJP supporters staged a protest against Thackeray at Variety Square here, while the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the party's youth wing, took out a mock funeral procession of Thackeray in Sitabuldi area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

 China
2
Chhattisgarh: 3 children fall into well while plucking fruits from tree, drown

Chhattisgarh: 3 children fall into well while plucking fruits from tree, dro...

 India
3
Shemaroo Entertainment appoints Saurabh Srivastava as Chief Operating Officer - Digital Business

Shemaroo Entertainment appoints Saurabh Srivastava as Chief Operating Office...

 India
4
UN and partners visit severely damaged Jenin Refugee Camp

UN and partners visit severely damaged Jenin Refugee Camp

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

El Niño is back and challenging the agricultural status quo

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023