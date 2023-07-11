133 Bengal people take refuge in Assam due to panchayat poll violence: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said over 100 people from West Bengal have taken shelter in the state, fearing for their lives because of the panchayat election violence back home.

Stating that the people have been provided shelter in a relief camp, the chief minister assured them of “any humanitarian aid during times of crisis”.

While West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari thanked Sarma for “providing relief to the tormented opposition party karyakartas of WB”, cabinet minister of the neighbouring state Shashi Panja hinted that the Assam CM was “raising a false alarm and creating a sense of panic”.

“Yesterday, 133 individuals who feared for their lives due to violence in the panchayat election in West Bengal sought refuge in Dhubri district of Assam. We have provided them with shelter in a relief camp, as well as food and medical assistance,” Sarma wrote on Twitter.

Expressing gratitude to Sarma, Adhikari, who is the leader of opposition of West Bengal, wrote: “I would like to thank the Hon'ble CM of Assam Shri @himantabiswa Ji for providing relief to the tormented Opposition Party Karyakartas of WB, especially those from BJP, who time & again are subjected to poll-related violence and being in close proximity to the state of Assam, they find it safe to cross over with their families for their safety.” Sarma was also quick to respond to Adhikari on the micro-blogging site and assured of help in all times of need.

“We consider the people of West Bengal as our valued and respected neighbours. During the previous assembly election in West Bengal, we extended the same assistance. Please be assured that you can rely on us for any humanitarian aid during times of crisis,” the Assam CM wrote.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson and West Bengal minister Shashi Panja hit out at Sarma, bringing in reference of the people left out of the final draft of National Register of Citizens (NRC), which was updated for the northeastern state.

“@himantabiswa must be nauseated from the dizzying heights of self-righteousness & misplaced moral superiority! Before raising a false alarm and creating a sense of panic, he should consider the fate of the 1.9 million residents of Assam who were rendered stateless due to NRC,” Panja wrote.

Violence had rocked West Bengal's rural polls on Saturday, leaving 15 people dead while ballot boxes were vandalised, ballot papers torched, and bombs thrown at rivals in several places.

Of those killed, 11 were affiliated with the TMC. The total death toll in the state since the poll process began on June 8, when the dates were announced, has crossed 30.

A voter turnout of 80.71 per cent was recorded on Saturday, whereas a vote percentage of 69.85 was recorded till 5 pm in 696 booths across West Bengal, where repolling was held on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)