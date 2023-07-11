Left Menu

Sweden to seek closer economic ties between Turkey and Europe, PM Kristersson says

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 11-07-2023 15:14 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 15:06 IST
Sweden to seek closer economic ties between Turkey and Europe, PM Kristersson says
Ulf Kristersson Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Sweden will seek closer economic ties between Turkey and Europe, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Tuesday, a day after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan agreed to send the Nordic country's NATO application to parliament.

"Now we are promoting closer economic bonds, modernizing the customs union, providing better visa regulations. There is a fertile ground for closer cooperation," Kristersson told reporters at the NATO summit in Vilnius.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

 China
2
Chhattisgarh: 3 children fall into well while plucking fruits from tree, drown

Chhattisgarh: 3 children fall into well while plucking fruits from tree, dro...

 India
3
Shemaroo Entertainment appoints Saurabh Srivastava as Chief Operating Officer - Digital Business

Shemaroo Entertainment appoints Saurabh Srivastava as Chief Operating Office...

 India
4
UN and partners visit severely damaged Jenin Refugee Camp

UN and partners visit severely damaged Jenin Refugee Camp

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

El Niño is back and challenging the agricultural status quo

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023