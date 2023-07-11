Sweden to seek closer economic ties between Turkey and Europe, PM Kristersson says
Sweden will seek closer economic ties between Turkey and Europe, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Tuesday, a day after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan agreed to send the Nordic country's NATO application to parliament.
"Now we are promoting closer economic bonds, modernizing the customs union, providing better visa regulations. There is a fertile ground for closer cooperation," Kristersson told reporters at the NATO summit in Vilnius.
