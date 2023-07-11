Thailand PM Prayuth announces retirement from politics
Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 11-07-2023 15:19 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 15:12 IST
Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha announced on Tuesday his retirement from politics, nine years after he took power in a coup as army chief.
"From now on I want to quit politics, resigning as a member of the United Thai Nation Party," his party said in a statement. Prayuth will remain caretaker premier until a new government is formed.
