Latvia's defence spend could reach 3% of GDP already next year, PM says
Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 11-07-2023 15:42 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 15:31 IST
Latvia's spending on defence could reach 3% of GDP already next year, Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said on Tuesday.
"We're planning on hitting 3% on spending on defence in 2027," Karins told reporters at a NATO summit in Vilnius. "My finance minister says that if we move forward with the advanced weapons purchases we could hit 3% as early as next year."
