Latvia's defence spend could reach 3% of GDP already next year, PM says

Latvia's spending on defence could reach 3% of GDP already next year, Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said on Tuesday.

"We're planning on hitting 3% on spending on defence in 2027," Karins told reporters at a NATO summit in Vilnius. "My finance minister says that if we move forward with the advanced weapons purchases we could hit 3% as early as next year."

