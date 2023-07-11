Left Menu

Latvia's defence spend could reach 3% of GDP already next year, PM says

11-07-2023
Latvia's defence spend could reach 3% of GDP already next year, PM says
Krisjanis Karins Image Credit: Facebook (@karinskrisjanis)
Latvia's spending on defence could reach 3% of GDP already next year, Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said on Tuesday.

"We're planning on hitting 3% on spending on defence in 2027," Karins told reporters at a NATO summit in Vilnius. "My finance minister says that if we move forward with the advanced weapons purchases we could hit 3% as early as next year."

 

