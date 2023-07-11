Left Menu

Romania may lift defence spending past 2.5%/GDP in a few years, president says

Reuters | Bucharest | Updated: 11-07-2023 15:55 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 15:42 IST
Romania may lift defence spending past 2.5%/GDP in a few years, president says
Klaus Iohannis Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Romania

Romania could raise its defence spending to more than the current level of 2.5% of gross domestic product in the future, President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday after arriving for a NATO summit in Vilnius.

Romania will also support a higher commitment of NATO allies to meet defence spending pledges of at least 2% of GDP. "We believe that 2% of GDP should not be the maximum ceiling, but the base from which we start," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

 China
2
Chhattisgarh: 3 children fall into well while plucking fruits from tree, drown

Chhattisgarh: 3 children fall into well while plucking fruits from tree, dro...

 India
3
Shemaroo Entertainment appoints Saurabh Srivastava as Chief Operating Officer - Digital Business

Shemaroo Entertainment appoints Saurabh Srivastava as Chief Operating Office...

 India
4
UN and partners visit severely damaged Jenin Refugee Camp

UN and partners visit severely damaged Jenin Refugee Camp

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

El Niño is back and challenging the agricultural status quo

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023