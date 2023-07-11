Romania may lift defence spending past 2.5%/GDP in a few years, president says
Romania could raise its defence spending to more than the current level of 2.5% of gross domestic product in the future, President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday after arriving for a NATO summit in Vilnius.
Romania will also support a higher commitment of NATO allies to meet defence spending pledges of at least 2% of GDP. "We believe that 2% of GDP should not be the maximum ceiling, but the base from which we start," he said.
