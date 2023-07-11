Left Menu

Gehlot, Pilot 'running after' me, there must be something special about me: Raj minister

Rajasthans Sainik Kalyan Minister Rajendra Gudha has said since both Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot are running after him, there must be something special about him.Gudha made the remarks, which seems to refer to the power struggle in the states ruling party, on Monday during an event at the community health centre in Jhunjhunus Gudhagoudji.A purported video of his speech is being circulated on social media platforms.Today, both Gehlot and Sachin Pilot are running after your brother Gudha. She was beautiful.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-07-2023 20:34 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 20:34 IST
Gehlot, Pilot 'running after' me, there must be something special about me: Raj minister
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan's Sainik Kalyan Minister Rajendra Gudha has said since both Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot are ''running after'' him, there must be something special about him.

Gudha made the remarks, which seems to refer to the power struggle in the state's ruling party, on Monday during an event at the community health centre in Jhunjhunu's Gudhagoudji.

A purported video of his speech is being circulated on social media platforms.

''Today, both Gehlot and Sachin Pilot are running after your brother (Gudha). There must be some quality,'' Gudha said addressing the people gathered at the event.

The minister is also heard talking about Goddess Sita, whose beauty he said was ''unimaginable'' and that is why people like Lord Ram and Ravana admired her.

When asked about the viral video, the minister told PTI, ''I am a descendant of Lord Ram. Mata Sita is 'Jagdamba'. She was beautiful. People like Ram and Ravana were her admirers.'' In the video, the minister attacked the BJP and accused it of dividing people in the name of Hindu-Muslim, mandir-masjid, Pakistan-Hindustan, and Yogi-Modi to win elections.

Whereas the Congress seeks votes in the name of those who fought for country's independence such as Maulana Azad, Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Sardar Patel, he says in he video.

''Rajendra Gudha asks for votes on the basis of his deeds,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Hunger haunts Ethiopia's Tigray region after years of war; EU investigates Ozempic, weight-loss drug Saxenda after suicidal thoughts reported and more

Health News Roundup: Hunger haunts Ethiopia's Tigray region after years of w...

 Global
3
Nigeria's NNPC has Tinubu's backing for IPO, CEO says

Nigeria's NNPC has Tinubu's backing for IPO, CEO says

Nigeria
4
Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr: Report

Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr:...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

The Art of Intelligence: Unraveling the Potential of Blockchain and AI

When Nature Strikes: Exploring the Devastating Impact of Floods

Unveiling the Olympic Journey: From Ancient Roots to Modern Glory

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023