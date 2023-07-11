Left Menu

Maharashtra Congress leaders meet Kharge, Rahul Gandhi in Delhi

Maharashtra Congress on Tuesday held a meeting with party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to take stock of the prevailing political situation in Maharashtra, days after the split in the Nationalist Congress Party

Maharashtra Congress leaders in a meeting with Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi at AICC office in Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Congress on Tuesday held a meeting with party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to take stock of the prevailing political situation in Maharashtra, days after the split in the Nationalist Congress Party. With both Shiv Sena and NCP seeing splits, Congress is in a position to stake claim to the position of Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra assembly.

Nationalist Congress Party Chief Sharad Pawar had said that if Congress wanted to appoint their opposition leader, it was a legitimate demand. NCP leader Ajit Pawar joined the NDA government in Maharashtra as Deputy Chief Minister causing a crisis in NCP. Eight other MLAs also joined with him as ministers.

The developments in NCP also have implications for the Congress which is part of Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance. The MVA includes NCP led by Sharad  Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress. Maharashtra will face assembly polls next year.   (ANI)

