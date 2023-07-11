Maharashtra Congress leaders meet Kharge, Rahul Gandhi in Delhi

Maharashtra Congress on Tuesday held a meeting with party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to take stock of the prevailing political situation in Maharashtra, days after the split in the Nationalist Congress Party. With both Shiv Sena and NCP seeing splits, Congress is in a position to stake claim to the position of Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra assembly.

Nationalist Congress Party Chief Sharad Pawar had said that if Congress wanted to appoint their opposition leader, it was a legitimate demand. NCP leader Ajit Pawar joined the NDA government in Maharashtra as Deputy Chief Minister causing a crisis in NCP. Eight other MLAs also joined with him as ministers.

The developments in NCP also have implications for the Congress which is part of Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance. The MVA includes NCP led by Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress. Maharashtra will face assembly polls next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)