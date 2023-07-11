Left Menu

"Don't think Sharad Pawar weakened...he has become stronger": Omar Abdullah on NCP split

Oppositon parties had met in Patna last month and the next Opposition party meeting is scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on July 17-18

ANI | Updated: 11-07-2023 20:54 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 20:54 IST
"Don't think Sharad Pawar weakened...he has become stronger": Omar Abdullah on NCP split
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said that Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar has emerged as "stronger leader" after split in the party and that people of Maharashtra would not have liked some of the remarks made by Ajit Pawar after he joined NDA government as Deputy Chief Minister. "One party (NCP) broke, this is not the first time that this has happened. Parties broke earlier too. Congress was broken in Madhya Pradesh. Was an Opposition meeting needed before that? This has been going on for long, it will continue," he told reporters in Srinagar.

The National Conference leader was responding to queries on NCP split amid opposition unity efforts. "But if you ask me, I don't think Sharad Pawar weakened after his party broke, I feel he has become stronger. I think people of Maharashtra would not have liked the kind of statements made by Ajit Pawar on the age of Shaward Pawar. Results will be out at the time of voting when elections are held in the state," Omar added.

Oppositon parties had met in Patna last month and the next Opposition party meeting is scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on July 17-18. Ajit Pawar, along with nine legislators joined the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Government two weeks back. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Hunger haunts Ethiopia's Tigray region after years of war; EU investigates Ozempic, weight-loss drug Saxenda after suicidal thoughts reported and more

Health News Roundup: Hunger haunts Ethiopia's Tigray region after years of w...

 Global
3
Nigeria's NNPC has Tinubu's backing for IPO, CEO says

Nigeria's NNPC has Tinubu's backing for IPO, CEO says

Nigeria
4
Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr: Report

Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr:...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

The Art of Intelligence: Unraveling the Potential of Blockchain and AI

When Nature Strikes: Exploring the Devastating Impact of Floods

Unveiling the Olympic Journey: From Ancient Roots to Modern Glory

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023