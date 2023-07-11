Expelled partymen may join party again if they apologise: AIADMK

Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-07-2023 21:21 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 21:21 IST
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) on Tuesday said those who were expelled from the party should tender an ''apology'' if they choose to join the party again.

Hours after expelled leader O Panneerselvam's (OPS) camp said it would hold a statewide protest on August 1 seeking expeditious probe into the Kodanad heist-cum-murder case, Palaniswami recalled the party norm for re-admission since the days of party founder M G Ramachandran.

The practice has been the same during the tenure of late party matriarch J Jayalalithaa as well, EPS, the top party leader said in a statement.

It was a usual practice to take disciplinary action against those who violated party ideology, its goals and policies. Realising their mistakes, when such persons furnish a letter of apology to the general secretary, they would be considered as party members following formal re-admission.

Hence, those who were expelled from the party, if they choose to join again, must follow the norm, Palaniswami asserted.

Though EPS's statement appeared to be an ''open invite'' to OPS and his loyalists to strengthen the party, it is also seen as a veiled taunt against them.

The AIADMK has repeatedly dubbed the OPS's camp as DMK's 'B-team', and EPS has also insisted on an ''apology'' for reinduction, which may not serve as a face saver for the expelled leaders. AIADMK leaders had also in the past ruled out taking OPS back into the party and had labelled him a ''betrayer''.

Palaniswami's statement also comes days after a Villupuram district-based office-bearer was expelled for taking part in an event presided by BJP state chief K Annamalai.

Reportedly, the AIADMK is among the parties that have been invited by the BJP to take part in the NDA meet in Delhi next week while the OPS camp has not been invited.

