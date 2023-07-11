Left Menu

AAP seeks probe into ED's deeds during Sanjay Mishra’s tenure after SC holds his third extension illegal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2023 21:21 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 21:21 IST
AAP seeks probe into ED's deeds during Sanjay Mishra’s tenure after SC holds his third extension illegal
  • Country:
  • India

AAP on Tuesday hit out at the Centre, demanding a probe into the ''deeds'' done during the tenure of Enforcement Directorate chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra after the Supreme Court held the third extension of his service as illegal.

Taking to twitter, the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar alleged that it became clear after the apex court judgment that Mishra was kept at the helm to use the probe agency in toppling the non-BJP governments in states.

"The Supreme Court has made it clear that Modi ji was illegally toppling state governments across the country by keeping an illegal person at helm. Was poaching MLAs," Kakkar charged in a tweet in Hindi.

"There should be a probe into the deeds done during Mishra's tenure," she demanded.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday held as illegal the third extension granted to Mishra as the Enforcement Directorate chief and curtailed his extended tenure to July 31.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai, Vikram Nath and Sanjay Karol said in view of the peer review being conducted by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) this year and to enable smooth transition, Mishra's tenure will be till July 31.

Mishra, a 1984-batch IRS officer, was otherwise set to remain in office till November 18, 2023, according to the notification issued by the government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Hunger haunts Ethiopia's Tigray region after years of war; EU investigates Ozempic, weight-loss drug Saxenda after suicidal thoughts reported and more

Health News Roundup: Hunger haunts Ethiopia's Tigray region after years of w...

 Global
3
Nigeria's NNPC has Tinubu's backing for IPO, CEO says

Nigeria's NNPC has Tinubu's backing for IPO, CEO says

Nigeria
4
Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr: Report

Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr:...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

The Art of Intelligence: Unraveling the Potential of Blockchain and AI

When Nature Strikes: Exploring the Devastating Impact of Floods

Unveiling the Olympic Journey: From Ancient Roots to Modern Glory

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023