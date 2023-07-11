Left Menu

Bengal needs to fight violence, corruption, says Governor Bose

West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose on Tuesday said that the state has two enemies - violence and corruption, and political parties should fight these out.Bose condemned the incidents of violence that left 15 people dead during the panchayat election process.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-07-2023 21:33 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 21:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Bose condemned the incidents of violence that left 15 people dead during the panchayat election process. The counting of votes has started during the day and the final result is likely to come out on Wednesday.

''There is a two-point agenda for (the) entire Bengal... irrespective of political affiliations. Fight against two common enemies. The first enemy is violence and the second is corruption," Bose said at Raj Bhavan.

Several leaders of the ruling Trinamool Congress have been arrested by the CBI and ED since last year in connection with corruption cases.

The governor said he is sure that there will be a crusade against violence and corruption in the state.

''Political parties may have differences outwardly, but inwardly they are all having democracy... This unity has to reflect in the future. Political parties should realise that elections are not grounds to examine one's physical strength. Elections are to be fought on the ballot, not bullet. I hope that this realisation comes soon,'' Bose said.

''I hope this election will teach us the lessons we should learn,'' he said.

The governor also urged all political parties to come together for the sake of the people of the state.

''We have completed the election. Come together... We should work together to achieve success. Now, we have to bury the differences and work for the people of Bengal,'' he said.

Earlier in the day, soon after returning to the city from his trip to New Delhi, Bose went to Bhangar in South 24 Parganas district, which witnessed violence ahead of the panchayat elections, and visited a counting centre there. A day after the panchayat polls were held on Saturday, Bose flew to the national capital and met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and held a discussion about the incidents of violence during the elections. The governor also called on President Droupadi Murmu during the visit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

