Telangana BJP unit to reach out to people with 100-day plan

The BJP in Telangana will reach out to people with a 100-day plan to dislodge the ''corrupt'' BRS government and to propel the saffron party to power in the Assembly elections scheduled to be held later this year, said party's Rajya Sabha member K Laxman on Tuesday. The party would take up protests on people's issues on a large scale and personally meet at least 30,000 'opinion makers' across the state who are concerned about public interest, he told reporters. During the last two days, the BJP held meetings of its state office-bearers and district unit presidents under the leadership of Union Minister and the newly-appointed state president G Kishan Reddy. Laxman, president of BJP's OBC Morcha said 'tiffin baithak' events, in which party leaders and activists take food together, would be oganised every month in all assembly constituencies to promote camaraderie. The party would also reach out to the new voters, he added.

BJP's top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would visit the state in the coming months, he said. Modi had attended development programmes and addressed a public meeting at Warangal on July 8. The Prime Minister's visit has given a confidence for the partymen that BJP will come to power in the state, Laxman said.

He further said assembly constituency-wise public meetings would be held to expose Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao government's alleged corruption and dictatorial tendencies and its ties with Congress. Laxman also slammed the BRS government for not fulfilling its promises, including double bedroom houses for poor and farm loan waiver.

