Amit Shah attending BJP meeting in Bhopal, some Union ministers also present: sources

A key meeting of BJP is underway at the Madhya Pradesh headquarters of the party here which is being attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, some of his colleagues in the cabinet and senior leaders in the party organisation, a BJP office-bearer said.

Shah landed in Bhopal on Tuesday evening to attend the meeting.

Union ministers Bhupender Yadav and Ashwini Vaishnaw, appointed as BJP incharges for Madhya Pradesh, also reached Bhopal to join the meeting, which assumes significance in view of the Assembly polls due later this year, BJP sources said.

Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Prahlad Patel, among others, are also present at the meeting, they said.

BJP's national joint organisation general secretary Shivprakash and MP-Chhattisgarh incharge Ajay Jamwal are also present.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state BJP president VD Sharma, Scindia, Tomar, Patel and the state cabinet ministers welcomed Shah on his arrival at the airport, sources added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)