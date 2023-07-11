Left Menu

Turkey's Erdogan wishes Biden 'best of luck' in 2024 re-election bid

Fresh from handing Joe Biden a diplomatic victory by easing Sweden's path into NATO, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan wished the U.S. president good luck in his 2024 re-election campaign. "Now, you are getting prepared for the forthcoming elections," Erdogan told Biden when the two met on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Lithuania.

Reuters | Updated: 11-07-2023 22:53 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 22:53 IST
Turkey's Erdogan wishes Biden 'best of luck' in 2024 re-election bid

Fresh from handing Joe Biden a diplomatic victory by easing Sweden's path into NATO, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan wished the U.S. president good luck in his 2024 re-election campaign.

"Now, you are getting prepared for the forthcoming elections," Erdogan told Biden when the two met on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Lithuania. "And with the forthcoming elections, I would also like to take this opportunity to wish you the best of luck."

Biden, laughing, responded: "Thank you... I look forward to meeting with you in the next five years." The breezy exchange, witnessed by reporters, marked a turn in the sometimes tense relations between the two NATO allies as Erdogan dropped his opposition to Sweden's bid to join the military alliance as part of a series of steps that have pleased the U.S. and upset Russia.

The 80-year-old Democrat is seeking a second, four-year term in the November 2024 presidential election. Biden wants to make stewardship of international alliances a part of his campaign platform. The Republican front-runner in the race, former President Donald Trump, displayed admiration for Erdogan and other authoritarian leaders during his term in office but also occasionally differed with Turkish foreign policy.

Erdogan narrowly won re-election to a five-year term in May, extending two decades in power. (Writing by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Howard Goller)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Hunger haunts Ethiopia's Tigray region after years of war; EU investigates Ozempic, weight-loss drug Saxenda after suicidal thoughts reported and more

Health News Roundup: Hunger haunts Ethiopia's Tigray region after years of w...

 Global
3
Nigeria's NNPC has Tinubu's backing for IPO, CEO says

Nigeria's NNPC has Tinubu's backing for IPO, CEO says

Nigeria
4
Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr: Report

Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr:...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

The Art of Intelligence: Unraveling the Potential of Blockchain and AI

When Nature Strikes: Exploring the Devastating Impact of Floods

Unveiling the Olympic Journey: From Ancient Roots to Modern Glory

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023