AAP alleges Centre snooping on its party headquarters in Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday alleged that seven men were snooping on the AAP headquarters in central Delhi at the behest of the BJP-led Centre.

Addressing a press conference, AAP chief spokesperson and Delhi Cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj also released a CCTV footage.

''For the first time in India, the national headquarters of a national party is being spied on. The national party was spied on by sending seven spies to the AAP headquarters. These people seem to be related to some government agency. Why is the central government so afraid of Arvind Kejriwal?'' he said.

''A few days ago, the chief minister's residence was also being spied on. This is a very serious matter,'' Bharadwaj said.

For its part, the BJP said the AAP is misleading the people by ''writing new scripts''.

''Till now only individuals used to be spied on, but now the national office of a national party of India is being spied on. While the central government says 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas,' how would it evoke any vishwas (trust) while such espionage is happening near its own party headquarters? ''After all, how do we trust the central government in this country, when the national headquarters of the party of the elected government in the country's capital, Delhi, is being spied on by the central government?'' Bharadwaj alleged.

The AAP leader also showed the footage from inside the premises, which shows the security guard at the office asking three suspects, who had entered the premises, to write their name and address in the entry register.

''They appear to be checking the premises and the register, possibly doing a recce of the place,'' he said, adding those men refused to provide any details.

He said that in a democratic country like India, the national headquarters of a national party is constantly being spied on. ''Only the central government can reveal the reason behind this. After all, why is the Centre so afraid of Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party and why are we being spied on? If everything is legal then, they could have shared their name, positions, and the purpose of the visit,'' the minister said.

Hitting back, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor accused Bharadwaj of misleading the people.

''Frustrated by the allegations of corruption against the Delhi government, minister Saurabh Bhardwaj is trying to mislead the people by taking ideas from story books like Manohar Kahaniyan and writing new scripts,'' he said.

Kapoor said Bharadwaj's allegation of snooping on his party's office by the central government is not only laughable but it once again ''reminds of the feedback unit set up by the Kejriwal government itself to spy on leaders of other parties''.

