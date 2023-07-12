Left Menu

Biden, Turkey's Erdogan discuss defense priorities during meeting - White House

Updated: 12-07-2023 01:46 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan discussed defense and economic priorities during a meeting on Tuesday, the White House said, a day after Ankara backed Sweden joining the NATO military alliance.

The Biden administration will move ahead with the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey in consultation with Congress, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said earlier.

"They also discussed regional issues of shared interest, including their enduring support for Ukraine and the importance of preserving stability in the Aegean," the White House said in a statement after their meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

