Biden will be straightforward, candid with Zelenskiy on NATO membership -adviser

U.S. President Joe Biden will be straightforward and candid with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy about the rationale for NATO's decision on Ukraine's membership when the two leaders meet on Wednesday, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in an interview. "He knows the President's Zelenskiy has strong views and isn't afraid to express those views.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-07-2023 17:35 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 17:06 IST
"He knows the President's Zelenskiy has strong views and isn't afraid to express those views. And he, President Biden, also is very straightforward and honest and candid with president Zelenskiy. That will be the character of the meeting they have," Sullivan told MSNBC on Wednesday.

