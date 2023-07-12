Left Menu

Kenyans protest again over rising cost of living, with some targeting a recently built expressway

PTI | Nairobi | Updated: 12-07-2023 18:27 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 17:36 IST
Kenyans protest again over rising cost of living, with some targeting a recently built expressway
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Kenya

One person was killed as some Kenyans angered by the rising cost of living went back into the streets on Wednesday in the latest of a series of protests.

Some protesters in the capital, Nairobi, burned tires and dismantled part of an entrance to a recently built expressway.

In the town of Emali, on the highway between Nairobi and the port city of Mombasa, one protester was killed and a police car was set on fire, according to a local police official, Joseph Ole Naipeyan.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga, who lost last year's election to President William Ruto, has repeatedly called on Kenyans to protest as the country struggles with debt and rising prices.

New taxes have added to frustration in East Africa's economic hub, with inflation at around 8 per cent.

Taxes on petroleum products, including gasoline, have doubled from 8 per cent to 16 per cent, a move which is expected to have a ripple effect.

Most Kenyans either get on with their day or stay home during such demonstrations.

Police have been criticised by human rights watchdogs for their response to such protests and for their assertion that any demonstration needs advance notification “in the interest of national security.” Kenya's constitution includes the right to peacefully demonstrate.

“All lawful means will be used to disperse such demonstrations,” the national police inspector general, Japhet Koome, said in a letter Tuesday calling Wednesday's protests “illegal.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

 India
4
Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr: Report

Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr:...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

The Art of Intelligence: Unraveling the Potential of Blockchain and AI

When Nature Strikes: Exploring the Devastating Impact of Floods

Unveiling the Olympic Journey: From Ancient Roots to Modern Glory

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023