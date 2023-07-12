Left Menu

Tripura Cong stages 'Maun Satyagraha' over Rahul Gandhi's LS disqualification

Agartala, Jul 12PTI Tripura Congress on Wednesday organised a Maun Satyagraha silent protest here to express solidarity with party leader Rahul Gandhi, who was disqualified from the Lok Sabha.AICC secretary Zarita Laitphlang, PCC president Asish Kumar Saha, and MLA Sudip Roy Barman were among others who joined the protest at Gandhighat here.

Agartala, Jul 12(PTI): Tripura Congress on Wednesday organised a 'Maun Satyagraha' (silent protest) here to express solidarity with party leader Rahul Gandhi, who was disqualified from the Lok Sabha.

AICC secretary Zarita Laitphlang, PCC president Asish Kumar Saha, and MLA Sudip Roy Barman were among others who joined the protest at Gandhighat here. Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha in March after he was convicted by a Surat court in Gujarat in a 2019 criminal defamation case.

The Gujarat High Court had on July 7 dismissed Gandhi's plea seeking a stay on his conviction in the criminal defamation case over his ''Modi surname'' remark.

The entire nation is shocked over the disqualification of Rahulji who has been relentlessly working for the people, Laitphlang told reporters. Alleging that a fascist force is ruling the country, Roy Barman said a conspiracy was hatched against Gandhi after his address in Parliament. ''Gandhi was disqualified as Member of Parliament for speaking the truth. We have faith in the judiciary and hope Rahulji will get justice from the Supreme Court,'' he said. The democratic rights of people have been snatched by the BJP-led government, he said, adding it has not hesitated to use central agencies such as the ED, CBI and Income Tax to arrest people who speak against the government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

