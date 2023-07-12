Left Menu

PTI | Ambala | Updated: 12-07-2023 18:54 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 18:26 IST
Khattar conducts aerial survey rain-areas, announces Rs 4 lakh ex gratia to kin of dead
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday conducted an aerial survey of areas affected by three days of incessant downpours and announced Rs 4 lakh ex gratia to the kin of those who died in rain-related incidents.

Financial assistance will also be provided to the poor and others whose houses have been affected by the rains, he said.

After reaching Ambala, where Khattar was accompanied by state Home Minister Anil Vij, the chief minister held a meeting with the district administration officials.

A total of 10 rain-related deaths has been reported from the affected districts. Food packets, water tankers, and fodder for animals were being dispatched to affected areas while people have been moved to safety, Khattar said.

With the Markanda, Tangri and Ghaggar rivers overflowing, Ambala was the worst affected, he said, adding Yamunanagar, Kaithal, Panipat, and Panchkula districts have also been affected by recent incessant rains.

All possible relief was being provided in affected areas, the Haryana chief minister said.

Khattar said he has asked the deputy commissioners to send a complete report of the loss of lives and property in rain-affected areas so that the compensation amount can be decided.

