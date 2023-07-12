Rural poll result in Darjeeling not a reflection of people's mandate: Bimal Gurung

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) chief Bimal Gurung Wednesday claimed that the rural poll result in Darjeeling hills, where the BGPM has emerged victorious does not reflect the people's mandate but is a ''victory of brazen display of money power''.

He asserted that the panchayat poll result will not affect Lok Sabha election in the Darjeeling hills next year.

The Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) emerged the winner in the hills in north Bengal with its candidates winning many panchayat seats in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts in the rural polls.

''The rural poll in Darjeeling was held after a long time. And as BGPM is in power in GorkhaTerritorial Administration(GTA), it had an advantage over others. Secondly, money power was used, which helped it bag many seats. It was the victory of the brazen display of money power. But this result will not affect next year's Lok Sabha poll,'' Gurung told PTI over the phone.

The GJM supremo also said that the party is a member of the eight-party United Gorkha Alliance only for the rural poll and will ''chart its course accordingly henceforth''.

''Our aim is Gorkhaland - the aspiration of the people of the hills. Our politics and movement will be aimed towards that aspiration,'' he said.

The politics in the Darjeeling hills have gone through many permutations and combinations in the last six years, with GJM, which once used to call the shots in the hills, now a much weakened political entity.

The two-tier panchayat election in the hills as compared to the three-tier polls in the rest of the state, was held in the area under the GTA, which is a semi-autonomous council controlled by BGPM, on July 8 after a gap of 23 years.

The BGPM, which GTA chief executive Anit Thapa leads, won 349 of the 598 seats in 70 gram panchayats in Darjeeling district, according to the latest results issued by the district administration.

The BJP, which led an eight-party United Gorkha Alliance against the BGPM in the rural polls, bagged only 59 seats, while Independent candidates secured 185 seats and the TMC won five.

The last panchayat election was held in 2000 and GNLF founder Subhas Ghisingh had claimed in 2005 that the panchayat was diluting the powers of the Darjeeling Gorkha Hill Council (DGHC), which was later rechristened as GTA.

After the formation of DGHC in 1988, the three-tier panchayat system prevalent across the country was replaced with a two-tier system in the hills in 1992 by amending the Constitution. The two-tier system comprises the gram panchayat and panchayat samiti.

