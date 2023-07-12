Left Menu

Congress meeting to discuss strategy for Monsoon session of parliament

It also plans to take up wrestlers protest, inflation, rising unemployment and the manner in which various governors are conducting themselves.The Monsoon session of Parliament will continue till August 11.AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh had earlier said that the party will raise the issues of railway safety and alleged ill-treatment of wrestlers, particularly female wrestlers, by Delhi Police in the upcoming session.The party, he said, will also raise the issue of President Droupadi Murmu not being invited to the inauguration of the new parliament building.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2023 19:44 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 19:44 IST
Congress meeting to discuss strategy for Monsoon session of parliament
  • Country:
  • India

Top Congress leaders are likely to meet this weekend to discuss the party's strategy for the Monsoon session of Parliament during which it plans to corner the government on several issues including rising prices, unemployment, Manipur violence and Balasore train accident Sources said the Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi has convened the meeting of floor leaders at her residence on July 15 evening, where party president Mallikarjun Kharge will also be present.

The Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson had earlier on July 1 convened another meeting where the party's top leadership discussed its parliamentary strategy and issues to be raised during the Monsoon session of Parliament which begins on July 20.

The Congress has said it will seek a response from the government on the Manipur violence. It also plans to take up wrestlers' protest, inflation, rising unemployment and the manner in which various governors are conducting themselves.

The Monsoon session of Parliament will continue till August 11.

AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh had earlier said that the party will raise the issues of railway safety and alleged ill-treatment of wrestlers, particularly female wrestlers, by Delhi Police in the upcoming session.

The party, he said, will also raise the issue of President Droupadi Murmu not being invited to the inauguration of the new parliament building. He said it was an insult to the tribals and other downtrodden people.

Ramesh reiterated the party's demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Adani issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

 India
4
Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr: Report

Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr:...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

The Art of Intelligence: Unraveling the Potential of Blockchain and AI

When Nature Strikes: Exploring the Devastating Impact of Floods

Unveiling the Olympic Journey: From Ancient Roots to Modern Glory

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023