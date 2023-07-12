Congress meeting to discuss strategy for Monsoon session of parliament

Top Congress leaders are likely to meet this weekend to discuss the party's strategy for the Monsoon session of Parliament during which it plans to corner the government on several issues including rising prices, unemployment, Manipur violence and Balasore train accident Sources said the Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi has convened the meeting of floor leaders at her residence on July 15 evening, where party president Mallikarjun Kharge will also be present.

The Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson had earlier on July 1 convened another meeting where the party's top leadership discussed its parliamentary strategy and issues to be raised during the Monsoon session of Parliament which begins on July 20.

The Congress has said it will seek a response from the government on the Manipur violence. It also plans to take up wrestlers' protest, inflation, rising unemployment and the manner in which various governors are conducting themselves.

The Monsoon session of Parliament will continue till August 11.

AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh had earlier said that the party will raise the issues of railway safety and alleged ill-treatment of wrestlers, particularly female wrestlers, by Delhi Police in the upcoming session.

The party, he said, will also raise the issue of President Droupadi Murmu not being invited to the inauguration of the new parliament building. He said it was an insult to the tribals and other downtrodden people.

Ramesh reiterated the party's demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Adani issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)