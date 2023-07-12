Left Menu

Polish doctors examining former president of Georgia Saakashvili, says Polish PM

A team of Polish doctors has started examining former President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday. Saakashvili, 55, was sent to prison in 2021 for six years on charges of abusing his power while president of the ex-Soviet state, a charge he says was politically motivated.

Reuters | Updated: 12-07-2023 20:01 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 20:01 IST
Polish doctors examining former president of Georgia Saakashvili, says Polish PM

A team of Polish doctors has started examining former President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday.

Saakashvili, 55, was sent to prison in 2021 for six years on charges of abusing his power while president of the ex-Soviet state, a charge he says was politically motivated. His health deteriorated in prison, where he has staged repeated hunger strikes and alleges he was poisoned. "We do not leave friends in need," Morawiecki wrote on Twitter. "At my request, a team of Polish doctors... started a comprehensive medical examination of President Mikheil Saakashvili in Georgia.

Warsaw had previously proposed to the Georgian government that Saakashvili be treated in Poland. Saakashvili himself has asked to be transferred abroad for treatment.

In a video shot during a court hearing last week, an emaciated Saakashvili lifted his shirt to show protruding ribs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

 India
4
Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr: Report

Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr:...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

The Art of Intelligence: Unraveling the Potential of Blockchain and AI

When Nature Strikes: Exploring the Devastating Impact of Floods

Unveiling the Olympic Journey: From Ancient Roots to Modern Glory

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023