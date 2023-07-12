Left Menu

Italy's Meloni to meet President Biden in Washington on July 27

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 12-07-2023 20:05 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 20:05 IST
Italy's Meloni to meet President Biden in Washington on July 27
  • Italy

U.S. President Joe Biden has invited Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for talks at the White House on July 27, Meloni told a press conference on Wednesday.

The visit will be Meloni's first official trip to Washington since she took office last year. Biden made the invitation at a meeting on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius, Meloni added. (Writing by Keith Weir, editing Federico Maccioni)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

