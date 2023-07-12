Italy's Meloni to meet President Biden in Washington on July 27
Reuters | Rome | Updated: 12-07-2023 20:05 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 20:05 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden has invited Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for talks at the White House on July 27, Meloni told a press conference on Wednesday.
The visit will be Meloni's first official trip to Washington since she took office last year. Biden made the invitation at a meeting on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius, Meloni added. (Writing by Keith Weir, editing Federico Maccioni)
