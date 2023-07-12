Rahul Gandhi likely to have office-cum-residence at Nizamuddin East: Cong sources

Left Menu

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely to set up his office-cum-residence soon in the East Nizamuddin area in south east Delhi, party sources said.He has been staying at his mother Sonia Gandhis official residence at 10, Janpath, ever since he vacated his 12, Tughlaq Lane residence following his disqualification as a member of Lok Sabha in March.Rahul Gandhi was disqualified after being convicted in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his Modi surname remarks.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2023 21:47 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 20:39 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely to set up his office-cum-residence soon in the East Nizamuddin area in south east Delhi, party sources said.

He has been staying at his mother Sonia Gandhi's official residence at 10, Janpath, ever since he vacated his 12, Tughlaq Lane residence following his disqualification as a member of Lok Sabha in March.

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified after being convicted in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his ''Modi surname'' remarks. He represented Kerala's Wayanad in the Lower House of Parliament.

He is planning to move out from 10, Janpath, the sources said and added that the Congress leader has visited the East Nizamuddin area. The sources said that it has been learnt that Rahul Gandhi has finalised the house of former Delhi chief minister the late Sheila Dikshit for his office-cum-residence. Her son and former Delhi MP Sandeep Dikshit was staying at the house, but he now lives in his aunt's house in the same area, they said. Earlier, Rahul Gandhi's sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had also considered moving to this house after she left a government accommodation allocated to her at the Lodhi Estate, the sources said.

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified on March 24 after a Surat court convicted him and sentenced him to two-year imprisonment in the criminal defamation case.

He is likely to move the Supreme Court for a stay on his conviction after failing to get any relief from either the sessions court or the Gujarat High Court.

