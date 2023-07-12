Maha: Shiv Sena (UBT) workers raise slogans against Fadnavis in Nagpur

Left Menu

Shiv Sena UBT workers on Wednesday staged a demonstration in Nagpur city of Maharashtra against tearing of Uddhav Thackerays posters by BJP activists recently.The Shiv Sena UBT workers gathered at Variety Square in Sitabuldi area and raised slogans against local MLA and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.On Monday, BJP activists tore posters of Thackeray after the latter dubbed Fadnavis a Kalank blot on Nagpur.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 12-07-2023 20:44 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 20:44 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) workers on Wednesday staged a demonstration in Nagpur city of Maharashtra against tearing of Uddhav Thackeray's posters by BJP activists recently.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) workers gathered at Variety Square in Sitabuldi area and raised slogans against local MLA and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

On Monday, BJP activists tore posters of Thackeray after the latter dubbed Fadnavis a ''Kalank'' (blot) on Nagpur. ''Why the BJP is roiled by the word 'Kalank'? Fadnavis will always carry the taint of splitting the Shiv Sena and NCP for power,'' Shiv Sena (UBT) Nagpur city chief Nitin Tiwari said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

