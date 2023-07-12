Maha: Shiv Sena (UBT) workers raise slogans against Fadnavis in Nagpur
Shiv Sena (UBT) workers on Wednesday staged a demonstration in Nagpur city of Maharashtra against tearing of Uddhav Thackeray's posters by BJP activists recently.
The Shiv Sena (UBT) workers gathered at Variety Square in Sitabuldi area and raised slogans against local MLA and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
On Monday, BJP activists tore posters of Thackeray after the latter dubbed Fadnavis a ''Kalank'' (blot) on Nagpur. ''Why the BJP is roiled by the word 'Kalank'? Fadnavis will always carry the taint of splitting the Shiv Sena and NCP for power,'' Shiv Sena (UBT) Nagpur city chief Nitin Tiwari said.
