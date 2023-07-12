Erdogan says he will put Sweden's NATO ratification to Turkish parliament in autumn
Reuters | Istanbul | Updated: 12-07-2023 20:45 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 20:45 IST
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that he will forward a bill to ratify Sweden's NATO accession to parliament when it re-opens in autumn.
Speaking at a news conference after the NATO summit in Vilnius, Erdogan said that Sweden will provide a roadmap for Turkey regarding the steps it will take against terrorism before the ratification.
