Erdogan says he will put Sweden's NATO ratification to Turkish parliament in autumn

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that he will forward a bill to ratify Sweden's NATO accession to parliament when it re-opens in autumn.

Speaking at a news conference after the NATO summit in Vilnius, Erdogan said that Sweden will provide a roadmap for Turkey regarding the steps it will take against terrorism before the ratification.

