Erdogan says he is "more hopeful than ever" for U.S. F-16 sale

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that he is "more hopeful than ever" for the sale of F-16 fighter jets from the United States after he held talks with President Joe Biden a day earlier.

Erdogan was speaking at a news conference after a NATO summit in Vilnius.

Biden's administration will move ahead with the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey in consultation with Congress, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday, a day after Ankara gave the green light for Sweden to join NATO.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)