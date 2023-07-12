Erdogan says he is "more hopeful than ever" for U.S. F-16 sale
Reuters | Istanbul | Updated: 12-07-2023 20:47 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 20:47 IST
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that he is "more hopeful than ever" for the sale of F-16 fighter jets from the United States after he held talks with President Joe Biden a day earlier.
Erdogan was speaking at a news conference after a NATO summit in Vilnius.
Biden's administration will move ahead with the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey in consultation with Congress, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday, a day after Ankara gave the green light for Sweden to join NATO.
