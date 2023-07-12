Congress appoints MP Deepak Baij as its Chhattisgarh unit chief ahead of Assembly polls
The Congress on Wednesday appointed MP Deepak Baij as the president of its Chhattisgarh unit, replacing Mohan Markam.
The replacement comes ahead of the state Assembly polls due later in the year.
''The Congress president has appointed Deepak Baij, MP, as president of Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee, with immediate effect,'' an official communication from the party said.
''The party appreciates the contribution of the outgoing PCC president Mohan Markam, MLA,'' the order issued by All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary K C Venugopal read.
Baij was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Bastar constituency in Chhattisgarh.
Markam was appointed as the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief in June 2019 and was due to be replaced. He is an MLA from the Kondagaon constituency.
