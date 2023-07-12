Left Menu

Uddhav infamous as inefficient ex-chief minister: RSS-backed daily on his 'kalank' jibe at Fadnavis

RSS-backed Marathi daily Tarun Bharat has described Uddhav Thackeray as infamous for being an inefficient former chief minister of Maharashtra, days after the Shiv Sena UBT chief dubbed Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of BJP a kalank blot on Nagpur.In an editorial published on Tuesday, the Nagpur-based daily also said while Fadnavis is a self-made achiever, Thackeray has even lost the party and its symbol which he inherited.Criticism in politics is expected, but Thackeray has crossed all the limits during his recent visit to the city.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-07-2023 21:41 IST
Uddhav infamous as inefficient ex-chief minister: RSS-backed daily on his 'kalank' jibe at Fadnavis
RSS-backed Marathi daily Tarun Bharat has described Uddhav Thackeray as ''infamous'' for being an inefficient former chief minister of Maharashtra, days after the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief dubbed Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of BJP a ''kalank'' (blot) on Nagpur''.

In an editorial published on Tuesday, the Nagpur-based daily also said while Fadnavis is a self-made achiever, Thackeray has even lost the party and its symbol which he inherited.

''Criticism in politics is expected, but Thackeray has crossed all the limits during his recent visit to the city. He is infamous for being an inefficient (ex) chief minister of the state,'' it said.

Thackeray could not save his own party and it cannot be blamed on Fadnavis. Instead of introspecting what happened in his party, Thackeray is relentlessly criticising Fadnavis and the BJP, the editorial said.

The reference to the happenings in Shiv Sena is related to the rebellion by Eknath Shinde and 39 MLAs last year against Thackeray's leadership, which led to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. The Election Commission later recognised the Shinde-led group as the original Shiv Sena and allotted it the party's poll symbol- the bow and arrow.

"What Fadnavis has achieved, everything is through his efforts and hard work. On the other hand, you (Thackeray) lost your party and its symbol inherited by you," the editorial said.

Addressing his party workers in Nagpur, the home turf of Fadnavis, Thackeray on Monday said the BJP leader was a ''kalank'' (blot) on the city as he had aligned with a section of the NCP despite asserting that he would never do so.

Fadnavis responded saying it seems Thackeray needs some psychiatric treatment due to the ongoing political situation in Maharashtra.

